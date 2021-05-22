Two-time Olympic medallist wrestler Sushil arrested near Jalandhar (lead)

Adv.

New Delhi, May 22 (IANS) India’s two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar, who was on the run for over a fortnight for alleged links with the murder of former international wrestler Sagar Dhankar, was arrested by Delhi Police on Saturday, according to a source.

“Kumar has been arrested near Jalandhar. His associate Ajay Kumar, accused in the case, has also been arrested,” a source told IANS.

On May 18, Kumar had moved an anticipatory bail in New Delhi’s Rohini court, but the court rejected his bail plea.

Last week, Delhi Police had announced a cash award of Rs 1 lakh for feedback on the celebrated wrestler who was absconding since May 4.

On May 4, two groups of wrestlers clashed with each other at Chhatrasal Stadium leading to the death of 23-year-old Dhankar due to injuries he sustained during the brawl.

The Delhi court had also issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against Kumar.

Delhi Police issued a lookout notice for Kumar.

“A lookout notice has been issued for Kumar,” Dr Guriqbal Singh Sidhu, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (North West Delhi) had said.

Kumar, employed with the Indian Railways, is posted as an Officer on Special Duty (OSD) at Chhattrasal Stadium, where the brawl allegedly took place.

Kumar won bronze in 2008 Beijing Olympic Games and silver in 2012 London Olympic Games in 66 kg category.

–IANS

nns/kh