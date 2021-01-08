World Sports

Two UAE players test positive for Covid-19, Ireland ODIs as planned

Abu Dhabi, Jan 8 (IANS) Two UAE players — vice captain Chirag Suri and Aryan Lakra — have tested positive for novel coronavirus, the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) informed on Friday.

“Emirates Cricket Board confirm that Chirag Suri, UAE Vice Captain, and Aryan Lakra have returned Positive Covid19 tests. Both players are currently in isolation, are being monitored and are in good health,” the statement read.

“All areas were immediately and thoroughly sanitised as per existing protocols with no further positive tests returned,” it added.

The cricket board further informed that the four-match ODI series against Ireland, beginning Friday at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, will be played as planned. The next three ODIs will be played on January 10, 12 and 14.

This is UAE’s first international cricket series against an ICC full member team.

Ireland won the toss and elected to bat in the first ODI.

Playing XIs

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Gareth Delany, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Harry Tector, Kevin O Brien, Lorcan Tucker(w), Curtis Campher, Mark Adair, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young.

UAE: Rohan Mustafa, Ahmed Raza (c), Muhammad Usman, Vriitya Aravind(w), Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Waheed Ahmed, Zahoor Khan, Zawar Farid, Palaniapan Meiyappan, Alishan Sharafu, Kashif Daud.

