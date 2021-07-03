Two WI women cricketers taken off the field after collapsing vs Pak

Adv.

Antigua, July 3 (IANS) Two West Indies women cricketers — Chinelle Henry and Chedean Nation — collapsed on the field in the span of 10 minutes during the second T20I against Pakistan in North Sound, Antigua on Friday.

In the fourth over of Pakistan’s run chase, all-rounder Chinelle suddenly fainted while fielding at mid-off. The 25-year-old was assisted by the team’s medical in-charge before being stretchered off the ground and taken to a hospital.

Later, 34-year-old Chedean collapsed and was referred to the same hospital.

After the two players fell unconscious, West Indies continued with two fielding substitutes. The match also had a rain interruption, in which the hosts prevailed by seven runs via the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method.

Post-match, Cricket West Indies (CWI) said in a statement: “Chinelle Henry and Chedean Nation were taken to hospital for medical attention. Both Henry and Nation are conscious and stable at hospital and are being assessed.”

West Indies coach Courtney Walsh extended his ‘full support’ to the two players. “It isn’t very easy in those conditions and situations. I’m just happy that the team was able to go over the line for those two ladies who weren’t with us, and we’re just waiting on all the information that we can get. They have our full support and we’ll be riding with them as well.”

West Indies made 125/6 after batting first with Kycia Knight top-scoring with 30 runs. For Pakistan, Fatima Sana grabbed two wickets for 18 runs in four overs. In reply, the tourists could muster only 103/6 in 18 overs. Five of their players were run-out.

With the win, West Indies now have an unassailable lead in the series, with the last T20I scheduled in Antigua on Sunday.

–IANS

nrakm