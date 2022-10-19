U-16 Women's Hockey League: Ghumanehra Riser's Academy, Sports Hostel Odisha, Sports Authority of India A win on Day 7

Lucknow, Oct (IANS) Ghumanehra Riser’s Academy, Sports Hostel Odisha, Sports Authority of India ‘A’, Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High Performance Centre, Anantapur Hockey Academy and Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy were all in brilliant form, finishing up as winners in their respective games on the seventh day of the Khelo India Women’s Hockey League (Under-16) Phase – 2 here on Wednesday.

In the first game of the day, Ghumanehra Riser’s Academy defeated the Citizen Hockey XI 11-0. Payal (8′, 19′, 56′) started things off for the Ghumanehra Riser’s Academy and Nisha (29′, 36′, 57′) also netted a hat-trick. Captain Pooja (12′, 45′) and Sunaina (49′, 55′) added a brace each while Durga (19′) too got on the scoresheet in a comfortable win.

The second game also saw quite a few goals as Sports Hostel Odisha won 9-0 against Bhai Behlo Hockey Academy. Archana Xalxo (2′, 3′, 56′) and Monica Tirkey (6′, 56′, 60) scored hat tricks. Meanwhile, Sushmita Dung Dung (13′), Captain Amisha Ekka (40′) and Kanika Kerketta (53′) contributed with one goal each.

In the third game of the day, Pritam Siwach Sports Promotion Foundation lost against Sports Authority of India ‘A’ 4-0. Captain Tanuja Toppo (8′) started off the scoring, and F Lalbiaksiami (37′) added a second. Kajal (38′) and Sonali Ekka (58′) also found the back of the net as the Sports Authority of India ‘A’ walked off winners.

Match 4 was another display of fantastic hockey as Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High Performance Centre beat Sports Authority of Gujarat by 7-0. For Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High Performance Centre, Nirmala Senbar (2′, 57′) and Doli Bhoi (6′, 53′) scored a brace each. Neharika Toppo (39′), Drupati Naik (45′) and Sanadam Babyrani (48′) added one each as well.

In the fifth game of the day, Anantapur Hockey Academy and Sports Authority of India ‘B’ faced off and the latter won 9-0. For Sports Authority of India ‘B’, Akansha Pal (3′, 24′, 27′) scored a hat-trick while Lalpeksangi (16′, 21′) added a brace. Sisliya Sandi Purti (31′), Shani Horo (47′), Sukarmani Mundu (50′) and Salima Lakra (52′) were the others on the scoresheet.

In the final game of the day, Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy won a closely contested game against HAR Hockey Academy by a 2-0 score. For the Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy, both goals were scored by Kanak Pal (38′, 40).

–IANS

inj/inj