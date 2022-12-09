U-16 Women's Hockey League: Top teams register easy victories on Day 5

Lucknow, Dec 9 (IANS) Sports Authority of India ‘A’, Smart Hockey Academy Raipur, Siwach Sports Promotion Foundation, Sports Authority of India ‘B’ and Salute Hockey Academy registered victories in their respective games in the final phase of the Khelo India Women’s Hockey League 2022 (U-16) here on Friday.

In the first match on Day 5, Sports Authority of India ‘A’ beat Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High-Performance Centre 8-0 in Pool A. Captain Tanuja Toppo (10′, 19′) opened the account for Sports Authority of India ‘A’ with a quick brace, and Binati Minz (20′, 37′) followed suit and scored two penalty corners. Kajal (33′, 48′, 58′, 59′) put an end to the game by scoring four goals.

The Pool A clash between Ghumenhera Riser’s Academy and Anantapur Hockey Academy was forfeited in favour of Ghumenhera Riser’s Academy.

The third match in Pool A between Smart Hockey Academy Raipur and Citizen Hockey XI ended with Smart Hockey Academy Raipur winning by a 3-0 scoreline. Molisha Verya (2′, 9′) converted two penalty corners to put her team ahead early while Neeshu Vihan (60′) scored a late goal and sealed the win for her team.

In Pool B, Pritam Siwach Sports Promotion Foundation beat Sports Hostel Odisha 7-0. Sakshi (50′, 60′) was the top scorer of the game while Ravina (6′), Khushi (19′), Nidhi (35′), Riya (41′), Manjinder (53′) scored one goal each.

The second match in Pool B saw Sports Authority of India ‘B’ comprehensively defeat Bhai Bhelo Hockey Academy Bhagta by an 11-0 scoreline. Mutum Priya Devi (1′, 57′) started and ended the scoring for her team in this match. Captain Lalpeksangi (15′, 32′, 34′) pitched in with a quickfire hat-trick while the other goal scorers were Tanu Shorensangbam (35′, 48′), Shanti Horo (38′, 55′), Aradhana Rajbhar (44′) and Meikam Surviya Devi (49′).

Salute Hockey Academy recorded a narrow 2-1 victory over Sports Authority of Gujarat in the last Pool B match. Taral Parvati (23′) scored in the first half to give Sports Authority of Gujarat the lead but Salute Hockey Academy’s Lovely Kesari (44′) and Jaya (55′) scored in the second half to complete the comeback win for their team.

–IANS

bsk