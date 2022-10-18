U-17 Women's World Cup: China out of contention after loss to Spain; Japan beat France 2-0

Mumbai, Oct 18 (IANS) Spain, Japan, Colombia and Tanzania made it to the knockout rounds of the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup making it to the next stage after getting past strong rivals in their last group stage matches on Tuesday.

That completed the quarterfinal lineup as these four teams joined the United States, Brazil, Germany and Nigeria also making the last-eight stage.

China failed to qualify for the quarterfinals after losing 1-0 to Spain in the last group match here on Tuesday. Colombia topped Group C on better goal difference after a 2-1 win over Mexico helped them finish with six points along with Spain.

Spain almost broke the deadlock in the 26th minute when Carla Camacho’s shot hit the far post after Lucia Corrales was blocked by Chinese goalkeeper Liu Chen from close range.

Just four minutes later, Vicky Lopez’s powerful strike just outside the box following a stunning Marseille turn was denied by Liu again.

Captain Marina Artero put Spain ahead just after the hour mark with a header assisted by Lopez’s corner kick.

China’s Huang Jiaxin sent the ball home in the 79th minute following a free kick, but it was ruled out after a VAR check for a close offside.

China’s best chance came in the fourth minute of stoppage time as Huo Yuexin stole the ball just outside the box and set up for Bao Cunxin, whose shot was denied by the Spanish goalkeeper.

With one win and two losses, China finished last in Group C, trailing Mexico on goal difference. In the other group match, Colombia beat Mexico 2-1 to qualify for the quarterfinals along with Spain.

In Group D, Japan rode on goals by Momoka Tanikawa (29th min) and Sayami Kusunoki (90+1 min) to beat France 2-0 at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Margao.

In a match played at the D.Y Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, Tanzania were held 1-1 by Canada with Veronica Mapunda (35th min) scoring for the African team and Amanda Allen slotting the goal for the North American team.

The results meant that Japan topped the group with nine points from three wins while Tanzania ended second with four points. Canada were placed third with two points while Mexico were fourth with one point.

–IANS

bsk