UAE cricketer Qadeer banned for 5 years by ICC

Dubai, April 21 (IANS) The International Cricket Council (ICC) has banned UAE player Qadeer Ahmed Khan from all forms of cricket for five years after he admitted breaching six counts of the ICC Anti-Corruption Code for which he was charged in October 2019.

The 35-year-old right-arm medium-fast bowler has played 11 One-day Internationals and 10 T20Is and taken eight and nine wickets, respectively for UAE.

ICC general manager, Integrity Unit, Alex Marshall said in a statement on Wednesday that, “Qadeer Khan is an experienced international cricketer who has received anti-corruption training. He should have avoided the people he knew were corrupt and reported any suspicions immediately.

“He (Qadeer) has accepted he did wrong and requested an agreed sanction in place of a Tribunal. His five-year period of ineligibility is a reflection of the seriousness of his breaches and the number of charges.

According to the ICC, Qadeer failed to disclose to the ACU full details of ‘approaches or invitations received to engage in conduct that would amount to corrupt conduct under the Code in relation to the Zimbabwe v UAE series in April 2019’.

He was also guilty of ‘disclosing inside information in August 2019 in circumstances where he knew or should have known that the information might be used for betting purposes’.

Qadeer also failed to disclose to the ACU full details of any approaches or invitations received to engage in conduct that would amount to corrupt conduct under the Code in relation to the Netherlands v UAE series in August 2019.

Qadeer’s period of ineligibility has been backdated to October 16, 2019, when he was provisionally suspended.

–IANS

akm/kh