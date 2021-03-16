UAE players Naveed, Anwar banned by ICC for 8 years

ADVERTISEMENT

Dubai March 16 (IANS) United Arab Emirates (UAE) players Mohammad Naveed and Shaiman Anwar Butt have been banned from all cricket for eight years each after the ICC Anti-Corruption Tribunal found them guilty for breaching the ICC Anti-Corruption Code.

“The bans are backdated to 16 October 2019, when they were provisionally suspended for attempting to corrupt matches of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019 in UAE,” said a statement from the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Following a full hearing and presentation of written and oral argument, the Tribunal found both Naveed and Shaiman guilty of:

Article 2.1.1 – for being party to an agreement or effort to fix or contrive or otherwise influence improperly the result, progress, conduct or other aspect(s) of a match or matches at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019.

Article 2.4.4 – Failing to disclose to the Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) full details of any approaches or invitations received to engage in corrupt conduct under the Code at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019.

Naveed was also found guilty of breaching the following two counts of the Emirates Cricket Board Anti-Corruption Code for Participants of the T10 League 2019:

Article 2.1.1 – for being party to an agreement or effort to fix or contrive or otherwise influence improperly the result, progress, conduct or other aspect(s) of a match or matches at the T10 League 2019.

Article 2.4.4 – Failing to disclose to the ACU full details of any approaches or invitations received to engage in corrupt conduct under the Code at the T10 League 2019.

“Mohammad Naveed and Shaiman Anwar represented their adopted country, the UAE at the highest level in cricket,” said Alex Marshall, ICC General Manager — Integrity Unit.

“Naveed was the captain and leading wicket taker. Anwar was the opening bat. Both had long international careers and were well versed in the threat from match fixers. That they both chose to engage with this corrupt activity was a cynical betrayal of their positions, their teammates, and all supporters of UAE cricket.

“I am pleased that the independent Tribunal has imposed significant bans from all forms of cricket and this should serve as a warning to any cricketer who considers taking the wrong path.”

The decision on sanctions (which has been redacted to protect the identities of the ICC’s witnesses and other third parties) is available here.

–IANS

kh/