Uber Cup: India lose to Japan in quarterfinals

- Advertisement -

New Delhi, Oct 14 (IANS) The Indian women’s badminton team crashed out of the Uber Cup after losing to Japan in the quarterfinals on Thursday in Aarhus, Denmark.

In the first match of the quarter-final tie, Malvika Bansod lost her match to world number five Akane Yamaguchi 12-21, 17-21. Then the pair of Tanisha Carsto and Rutaparna Panda went down against Yuki Fukushima and Mayu Matsumoto 8-21, 10-21 and this gave Japan a 2-0 lead in the encounter.

- Advertisement -

Aditi Bharat later lost her match against Sayaka Takahashi and following this, Japan went on to win the five-match affair.

Whereas, in the Thomas Cup match, only the doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty could manage a win in the men’s team championship tie as they defeated He Ji Ting and Zhou Hao Dong 21-14 21-14 in a 41-minute contest.

- Advertisement -

The win by Rankireddy and Shetty duo boosted the confidence of the Indian team after a struggling Kidambi Srikanth began the day for India with a 12-21 16-21 loss to Shi Yu Qi in 36 minutes.

–IANS

- Advertisement -

cs