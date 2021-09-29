UEFA Champions League: Brugge upset Leipzig, Dortmund edge Sporting

- Advertisement -

Berlin, Sep 29 (IANS) Club Brugge reaped its first-ever win in Germany after shocking RB Leipzig with a 2-1 comeback victory on the road, while Borussia Dortmund overcame Sporting CP on the sole goal from Dutchman Donyell Malen in Champions League’s group stage.

The “Red Bulls” caught a perfect start in front of the home crowd as Emil Forsberg’s deep-through ball fed Christopher Nkunku, who made no mistake to slot home the opener with a low shot from 13 meters in the 5th minute.

Brugge responded well and tested Leipzig goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi through Charles De Ketelaere at the other end of the pitch six minutes later.

The visitors continued to be offensively-minded and got rewarded with 22 minutes played when De Ketelaere’s good build-up work inside the box allowed Hans Vanaken to stun Leipzig with the deserved equalizer into the empty goal.

Brugge pressed persistently forward and did again damage to Leipzig’s defense before the break as Vanaken’s ball into the area found Mats Rits, who tapped home from five meters to complete the comeback, Xinhua reports.

Leipzig assumed control after the restart but for all that the hosts lacked in penetration to break through Brugge’s well-positioned defense.

The visitor’s bulwark stood firm until the final whistle as Brugge goalkeeper Simon Mignolet defused the dangerous effort from striker Andre Silva in the dying minutes of the clash.

With the result, Club Brugge defend their second spot while Leipzig suffered their second defeat in as many games to sit in last place in Group A.

“We played too sloppy especially in the first half. It is disappointing. We improved in the second half and were more active, but we lacked in the final punch,” Leipzig team captain Gulacsi said.

Elsewhere, Borussia Dortmund secured its second win in a row in Group C after beating Sporting CP on the only goal of the game from new arrival Malen. The victory leaves the “BVB” on the 2nd position while Sporting remain last.

“It was a stiff piece of work. It wasn’t a perfect performance, but we showed will and gave everything,” Dortmund defender Mats Hummels said.

