Ultimate Kho Kho: Telugu Yoddhas aim to maintain winning momentum against Gujarat Giants

Pune, Aug 24 (IANS) Riding on the back of a solid 55-43 win over Mumbai Khiladis, therefore, finding the top spot in the league standings, Telugu Yoddhas is aiming to continue their winning momentum against Gujarat Giants on August 25.

With a 80 per cent win record this season (4 victories out of 5 matches played so far) by Telugu Yoddhas in the Ultimate Kho-Kho League, the game tomorrow is for sure going to be an entertainer.

Telugu Yoddhas and Gujrat Giants will be locking horns against each other for the first time in the season, Telugu Yoddhas will take the mat riding on the back of two back-to-back thumping victories against Rajasthan Warriors and Mumbai Khiladis, while second placed Gujarat Giants will take the mat with the hope of turning their fortunes as they would take the mat after a defeat to Chennai Quick Guns in their last game.

Statistically, Telugu Yoddhas have carved a name for them earning the highest Attacking Points this season by any team courtesy their scintillating 83-45 win over Rajasthan Warriors earlier this week. Adding to this Telugu Yoddhas are the only team in the league to have earned the highest Touch points and Total team points.

Rohit Singhade and Sachin Bhargo, attackers from Telugu Yoddhas have continued their heroic show and could be a possible threat for Gujarat Giants. While the defending duo of Avdhut Patil and Deepak Madhav would be expected to continue with their agile and acrobatic efforts. Arun Gunki of Telugu Yoddhas has 9 Pole Dives to his name, the highest, amongst all the Kho-Kho players in the league.

Ahead of the match, Sumit Bhatia, Head Coach, Telugu Yoddhas said, “Our next match with Gujarat Giants is going to be very competitive. The last two games have seen Telugu Yoddhas setting records which eventually has boosted our morale and I am confident that our game tomorrow will definitely make our fans happy, and we will ensure that we maintain our momentum tomorrow.”

–IANS

inj