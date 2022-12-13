Uncapped Stephen Doheny named in Ireland's white-ball squads for tour of Zimbabwe

Dublin, Dec 13 (IANS) Uncapped batter Stephen Doheny has been named in Ireland’s ODI and T20I squads for the tour of Zimbabwe, set to happen in January 2023. Doheny was a part of Ireland’s T20 World Cup 2022 squad but did not get a game in Australia.

With three ODIs and as many T20Is coming up against Zimbabwe, Doheny is in line to make his international debut. The two teams had recently met in the T20 World Cup where Zimbabwe secured a 31-run win over Ireland in the first-round match at Hobart.

Fast bowler Tyrone Kane returns to the side after nearly four years since his last international match against Zimbabwe in July 2019. Also making a return are leg-spinner Ben White and wicketkeeper-batter Neil Rock, both of whom debuted for Ireland in 2021.

Medium pacer Conor Olphert was not considered for selection in both white-ball squads due to injury. Cricket Ireland said his rehabilitation is progressing well, however, he isn’t expected to be fit in time for the tour to Zimbabwe.

“This flexibility in selection will allow us to provide a number of fringe players a chance – most notably, Stephen Doheny, who is in line to make his international debut after serving a lengthy apprenticeship, while we welcome back Tyrone Kane to the senior set-up.”

“Tyrone has changed the dynamic of what he can bring to the table in recent seasons, and with selection policy seeking to choose players that fit the playing philosophy, his mid to late overs batting clearly fits the bill. Coincidentally, Tyrone’s last match for Ireland was against Zimbabwe, and we wish him well for his return to the national side,” said Andrew White, National Selector.

Both squads will be captained by Andrew Balbirnie and while Paul Stirling is in the ODI side, he will not be in the T20I series as he’s been given approval to play in the ILT20 in the UAE. Left-arm seamer Josh Little, who was impressive in the T20 World Cup, will also miss the T20I series to play in the SA20 league in South Africa.

“While the squads selected reflect the new dynamism and positive philosophy that Heinrich and his staff have been instilling in our white-ball squads, we have taken advantage of the decision to allow a couple of our players the opportunity to participate in franchise tournaments.”

“With Paul and Josh missing the T20I series, this has created space for the return of Ben White and Neil Rock. Ben has benefited from spending time with Spin Bowling Coach Nathan Hauritz in the nets and is continuing to develop his leg spin, and Neil will come into the squad in largely a batting capacity,” added White.

Ireland tour of Zimbabwe will kick off with a three-match T20I series, starting January 12, followed by a three-match ODI series, starting January 18. All matches will be played at the Harare Sports Club.

“Ireland versus Zimbabwe is always a competitive tussle, and with both sides coming off the back of good performances at the recent T20 World Cup, we expect no difference in this series.”

“2023 will be the year when we return to playing all three formats. However, with a T20 World Cup Qualifier in July and a possible 50-over Cricket World Cup in October – if we can qualify – the importance of this white-ball series is obvious.”

“The volume of cricket next year demands that we will need a broader pool of ‘international-ready’ players to meet the challenges ahead, and the Zimbabwe tour will be the start of that process,” concluded White.

Ireland Men’s T20I squad: Andrew Balbirnie (captain), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Stephen Doheny, Fionn Hand, Graham Hume, Tyrone Kane, Barry McCarthy, Neil Rock, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White.

Ireland Men’s ODI squad: Andrew Balbirnie (captain), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Stephen Doheny, Graham Hume, Tyrone Kane, Josh Little, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker.

–IANS

nr/cs