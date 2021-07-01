Under pressure Aus coach Langer finds ray of hope as Finch backs him

Adv.

Sydney, July 1 (IANS) Beleaguered Australian national team coach Justin Langer, who has faced criticism and a review from Cricket Australia after defeat in home Test series to India this year, has found a ray of hope after limited-overs teams skipper Aaron Finch backed him.

Finch said Langer could have done better had life in different bio-bubbles been managed well.

“Think there was a combination of a few things [discussed in review]. On the back of a lot of bubbles, I think he could have used his assistants a little better and delegated in that regard but there was nothing groundbreaking,” Finch was quoted in the Australian media.

“It was stuff every player and every coach would reflect on themselves. The way he confronted that and the way it was received by the players was outstanding,” Finch added.

The Australian opener said Langer is willing to work on issues that have come up in the review.

“Over a couple of days on the Gold Coast we had a great camp. The ability of JL (Justin Langer) to address a few issues that came up in the review… that was brilliant from him to tackle them head-on, put his side of the story, put his spin on it. That shows the quality of the man he is and things he’s working on,” Finch was quoted as saying in the Australian media.

Though Langer has coached Australia to some convincing series wins since he took charge in May, 2018, his record as coach has been pretty ordinary.

Since the former opener took charge of the team, Australia have won about 50% of the matches in all three formats.

But Finch said the team is fully backing Langer.

“We are all behind him 100%. The way he has coached Australia in the last couple of years has been fantastic. I think we have had some really good success. No doubt it was quite confronting for him at the time but he took it head-on and it was great. Very positive from our point of view,” added Finch.

–IANS

