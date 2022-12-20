United Cup trophy unveiled at Cottesloe Beach in Perth

New Delhi, Dec 20 (IANS) A magnificent new hallmarked sterling silver and 24-carat gold-plated trophy of the United Cup was on Tuesday unveiled at Cottesloe Beach in Perth, Western Australia.

Grand Slam mixed doubles champion and Perth-born Casey Dellacqua, Western Australian Minister for Sport, the Hon. David Templeman MLA, United Cup Tournament Director Stephen Farrow, and United Cup Perth General Manager Brett Patten revealed the new silverware, 10 days out from the inaugural event.

The United Cup will showcase equality at the highest level of the sport when the world’s best players unite and compete for side by side across Brisbane, Perth and Sydney from December 29 to January 8, 2023.

Standing at 50cm tall, the hand-crafted United Cup features 36 sweeping rods to represent the 18-country mixed doubles partnerships, each shaped by hand.

“We wanted a trophy that was instantly iconic, that was very special and unique for the United Cup. And we wanted something that really symbolises bringing together the male and female players,” Tournament Director Farrow was quoted as saying by atptour.com.

The path the rods take from the plinth to the rim of the bowl suggests the movement of a tennis ball and how a ball can change speed and direction. The reflective surfaces of the trophy capture the energy and liveliness of the sport.

“The bowl is symbolic of a prize made for sharing and bringing people together because ultimately this event is about bringing together the best male and the best female players to play for their country,” Farrow further said.

The United Cup has been crafted by Thomas Lyte, a Royal Warrant holder as silversmith and goldsmith to Her Late Majesty The Queen and former Head of the Commonwealth.

They are best known as world-class designers, makers, and restorers of many of the world’s most iconic trophies including the Laver Cup, trophies for the ATP Finals, the FA Cup, the Rugby World Cup and the Six Nations Championship.

The design of the United Cup was led by Thomas Lyte’s Head Silverware Designer, Trevor Brown, an Australian based in East Gippsland in regional Victoria, before a team of ten master silversmiths and goldsmiths handcrafted the trophy in their fine silver workshops in London. More than 400 craft hours were needed to create this masterpiece.

Adding to the trophy’s extraordinary story, the United Cup’s hallmark also carries the Platinum Jubilee Commemorative Mark. This is a special commemorative mark, only available to commissions hallmarked in London in 2022, designed to celebrate the late Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Pat Rafter Arena in Brisbane, RAC Arena in Perth and Ken Rosewall Arena in Sydney will host the United Cup group stage. Each host city will feature two groups of three countries, competing in a round-robin format. Group winners in each city will play off for one of three semi-final spots.

Three City Champions will advance to the United Cup Final Four in Sydney from January 6 to 8. The next best-performing team from the group stage will complete the quartet.

The United Cup trophy will visit each host city before the first winner is crowned.

–IANS

ak/bsk