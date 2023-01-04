United Cup: Tsitsipas beats Coric to draw level with Croatia in City Final

Perth, Jan 4 (IANS) Stefanos Tsitsipas got the better of Borna Coric 6-0, 6-7(4), 7-5 in a thrilling encounter to earn a vital City Finals point for Team Greece, here on Wednesday.

The World No. 4 took to the court after Donna Vekic gave Croatia a strong start to the City Final with an emphatic 6-2, 6-0 victory over Despina Papamichail.

Tsitsipas had to dig deep after taking the opening set as Coric staged a recovery after saving two match points at 5-6 in the second set. The Greek was then in trouble at 1-4 behind in the decider, but he rallied to a thrilling two-hour and 32-minute win to draw level with Croatia.

The City Final will be decided in the evening session, where Greece’s WTA No. 6 Maria Sakkari will meet Petra Martic in the women’s singles match.

Michail Pervolarakis is slated to take on Borna Gojo in the fourth singles.

— IANS

bc/ak