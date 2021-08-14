Unmukt Chand signs multi-year contract with Major Cricket League

- Advertisement -

Washington DC, Aug 14 (IANS) Unmukt Chand, the winning captain of the 2012 U-19 World Cup, has signed a multi-year contract with Silicon Valley Strikers for the 2021 season of the Minor League Cricket (MLC) in USA.

The announcement comes a day after 28-year-old Chand, who was in USA since April, announced his retirement from all forms of cricket in India on Friday. In a statement posted on his social media accounts, Chand said that he is now ‘ready to take the leap of faith and enter into a new territory and contribute my best’.

- Advertisement -

After re-locating to the San Francisco Bay Area, Chand will now make his MLC debut for the Strikers against the Socal Lashings at the Morgan Hill Outdoor Sports Complex in a Minor League Cricket Championship match on Saturday.

“I’m delighted to take the next step in my cricket career by being part of the long-term growth of American cricket and the launch of Major League Cricket,” said Chand in a statement.

- Advertisement -

“I’m excited to have the opportunity to play for the Strikers in Minor League Cricket starting this weekend and help grow the sport locally in the Bay Area, where I have already seen impressive passion for the game of cricket,” added Chand.

The Minor League Cricket Championship, sponsored by Toyota, is a national T20 cricket competition for 27 city-based teams from all over USA launched this summer. More than 200 games will take place at 26 venues, featuring more than 400 players.

- Advertisement -

Chand will join Smit Patel, who was unconquered at 62 as Chand scored an unbeaten 111 in the 2012 U-19 World Cup final in Townsville, in the MLC in USA.

Patel, who announced his retirement from Indian cricket this year, is now representing Manhattan Yorkers in the MLC. He is a member of Barbados Tridents in the upcoming edition of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

–IANS

nr/akm