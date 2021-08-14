Unsure Pant, imploring Siraj annoy captain Kohli after DRS goof-up

- Advertisement -

London, Aug 13 (IANS) India’s troubles with Decision Review System (DRS) continued as they lost two of their three allotted reviews by as early as the 23rd over of England’s first innings in the second Test.

Skipper Virat Kohli struggled to get proper assistance from his teammates and made his displeasure known after losing the second one against Joe Root, expressing anger at wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant.

- Advertisement -

India lost both the reviews off Mohammed Siraj’s bowling in their desperation to get England skipper Root’s wicket.

Siraj appealed vociferously on both occasions even though the umpire deemed the delivery going past the leg-stump which was proven on both occasions through replays.

- Advertisement -

The India pacer, who took two wickets off two successive deliveries in the first over after tea, removing opener Dominic Sibley and No. 3 Haseeb Hameed, forced Kohli to take the first one.

The India skipper, who was unsure, took it at the last moment. It was turned down.

- Advertisement -

In his very next over, Siraj appealed again but the umpire turned down the appeal this time too.

Kohli, a bit confused then sought Pant’s help, who couldn’t come to any concrete conclusion. But just as Kohli had taken the review at the last moment, Pant seemed to suggest that he shouldn’t.

But by then, Kohli had already taken the review and there was no turning back.

After losing the review, Kohli seemed to lash out at Pant and looked completely annoyed.

India had lost two reviews in the second innings of the first Test as well, including one against centurion Root.

–IANS

kh/bsk