BCCI announces Rs 1cr award for Chopra, Rs 1.25cr for hockey team

New Delhi, Aug 7 (IANS) The Indian cricket board has announced a cash award of Rs 1 crore for Neeraj Chopra, who won India’s first-ever athletics gold medal in Olympic history. It also set aside an award of Rs 1.25 crore for the Indian hockey team that won bronze medal at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also announced cash awards of Rs 50 lakh to silver-medallists, wrestler Ravi Dahiya and weightlifter Mirabai Chanu and Rs 25 lakh for individual bronze medal winners, shuttler PV Sindhu, boxer Lovlina Borgohain and wrestler Bajrang Punia.

The announcement was made by Jay Shah, secretary of the BCCI through his personal twitter handle.

The haul of seven medals at the Tokyo 2020 Games is the best by India at the Games, surpassing the haul of six medals in 2012 London Olympic Games. India had managed only two medals in the 2016 Rio Olympic Games.

–IANS

kh/