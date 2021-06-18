Upstox becomes ICC's 'Official Partner'

Adv.

Dubai, June 17 (IANS) The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday announced Upstox, one of the largest online investment platforms in India, as its ‘Official Partner’ for all ICC events until the end of 2023.

“We are extremely pleased to welcome Upstox as an Official Partner of the ICC. As our marquee events around the world continue to attract a wide and passionate fanbase, this association provides Upstox with an unrivalled platform to educate and engage both existing and new customers,” said Anurag Dahiya, ICC’s Chief Commercial Officer.

“We look forward to supporting Upstox’s next phase of growth throughout 2021-23, a period in which the ICC will host no fewer than five senior-level World Cups across men’s and women’s cricket.”

Besides the ICC World Test Championship final, starting on June 18, the events covered under the partnership are: men’s T20 World Cup 2021, under-19 men’s World Cup 2022, women’s World Cup 2022, men’s T20 World Cup 2022, women’s T20 World Cup 2023, the World Test Championship final 2023, men’s World Cup qualifier 2023, and the men’s World Cup 2023.

“Upstox’s collaboration with the ICC will play a significant role in spreading financial awareness and building an equity investment culture in India. We want to empower our customers by helping them maximize the potential of their investments with our tech-enabled and intuitive platform,” said Ravi Kumar, co-founder and CEO, Upstox.

