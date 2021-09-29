US Open champ Raducanu gets Indian Wells wildcard, Barty and Osaka out

- Advertisement -

Indian Wells (US), Sep 29 (IANS) US Open champion Emma Raducanu has received a main-draw wildcard into next week’s BNP Paribas Open, the prestigious WTA 1000 event, which returns after a two-year hiatus.

The 18-year-old Raducanu from Great Britain shot up the rankings, from No.150 to No.22, after her historic win in New York, where she became the first qualifier in the Open Era to win a major. Raducanu did not lose a set through 10 matches.

- Advertisement -

Raducanu made her WTA Tour debut in June at the WTA 250 event in Nottingham before making the Round of 16 at Wimbledon in just her second tour-level event. Transitioning to the hardcourts, Raducanu reached the final of the WTA 125 event in Chicago, then reeled off 20 straight sets in New York.

Given her rise, Indian Wells, which begins on October 4, will be just the fifth tour-level event of Raducanu’s career.

- Advertisement -

This year’s edition of Indian Wells will not include the reigning Wimbledon and Australian Open champions. World No.1 Ashleigh Barty of Australia confirmed her withdrawal from the tournament because of a change of schedule and Japan’s Naomi Osaka has also pulled out.

“The BNP Paribas Open is one of my favourite events on the calendar,” Barty said in a statement. “It was a tough decision to withdraw but I know a few weeks of rest and seeing family back in Australia is the right thing for me at this point of the season.

- Advertisement -

“I wish the tournament and the WTA all the best for a successful event and hope I’ll be back in Palm Springs in 2022.”

The main draw play at the BNP Paribas Open begins on October 6.

–IANS

akm/