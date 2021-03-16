ADVERTISEMENT
World Sports

USA u-19 national cricket from April 4 in Texas

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Los Altos (California), March 15 (IANS) USA Cricket on Monday confirmed the schedule, groups, format, and match officials for the first ever USA Cricket under-19 National Championships to be played at the Prairie View Cricket Complex in Houston, Texas, from April 4-11.

The eight teams will be divided into two groups of four where they will play three group matches each. The groups have been drawn at random, but the draw was weighted to ensure to (i) place the West Zone Reds and West Zone Blues into two different groups, and (ii) that all conference sides were separated where possible.

Group A comprise Colts, Mid-Atlantic Zone, South Zone, and West Zone Reds while Group B consist of East Zone, Midwest Zone, South West Zone, West Zone Blues

ADVERTISEMENT

Each team will play three group matches, with the top team in each group progressing to the Under 19 National Championship Final on Saturday, April 10, which will decide the first ever U19 National Champions. The teams finishing 2nd, 3rd, and 4th in each group will play each other in cross-over classification matches for the 3rd, 5th and 7th place positions respectively.

In keeping with the preparation for the Under 19 World Cup Qualifier, all matches will be played in the 50 Overs format with collared clothing and white ball.

A panel of eight umpires will officiate all matches across the week, including international umpires that are USA Cricket’s representatives on the International Panel of ICC Development Umpires. They are: Sameer Bandekar, Owen Brown, Ravishankar Byrappagowda, Matin Inamdar, Danny Khan, Sadiq Khoja, Jermaine Lindo, and Vijaya Mallela

ADVERTISEMENT

The 16 matches will all be played on turf wickets at the Prairie View Cricket Complex in Houston, Texas, with the matches taking place between April 5 and 10, with a training/practice day scheduled for the 4th and departure day on the 11th.

–IANS

qma/

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleIndian tent pegging team named for World Cup qualifiers
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Jasprit Bumrah redefines swagger in wedding reception wardrobe

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Panaji, March 15 (IANS) Indian cricket's pace ace Jasprit Bumrah, who tied the knot with TV sports presenter Sanjana Ganesan on Monday in...
Read more
News

Taapsee Pannu's new home ready for house warming

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 15 (IANS) Actor Taapsee Pannu gave her fans a sneak peak of her house, in an post on Instagram on Monday.The...
Read more
Sports

1975 World Cup hockey was best thing of my life: Captain Ajit Pal (IANS Interview)

Glamsham Bureau - 0
By Qaiser Mohammad AliNew Delhi, March 15 (IANS) Sixteen days before Ajit Pal Singh turned 28 in 1975, he captained India to their...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

USA u-19 national cricket from April 4 in Texas

Indian tent pegging team named for World Cup qualifiers

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Greater Noida, March 15 (IANS) The Indian tent pegging team was the World Cup Qualifier has been announced. At the conclusion of the...

Radhika Apte on 'OK Computer': Excited about my first sci-fi project

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 15 (IANS) Actress Radhika Apte is all set for her upcoming series "OK Computer". She says she is excited, because this...

Microsoft, Intel help empower SMBs with modern devices

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 15 (IANS) Microsoft and Intel on Monday announced the availability of a range of Windows 10 Pro devices powered by...

Elon Musk is now 'Technoking' of Tesla, new filing shows

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
San Francisco, March 15 (IANS) Tech billionaire Elon Musk has reportedly changed his official title at Tesla to "Technoking", according to a new...

Online dating: More women look for emotional attachment than men

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 15 (IANS) When it comes to online dating, 73 per cent of women prioritise emotional attachment in comparison to 55...
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates