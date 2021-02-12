USA's cricket training camp, selection matches postponed (Lead)

New York, Feb 12 (IANS) USA Cricket (USAC) on Friday said that it has postponed its planned training camp and series of selection matches that were scheduled for late February in Houston in light of the postponement of their ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 series against Oman.
“Work will continue on shaping a provisional calendar of cricket for the year of 2021, which will include all international and domestic cricket for Men’s, Women’s & Youth. USA Cricket will aim to announce this later in February and provide an update on any future specific training camps for the Men’s and Women’s National Training Groups,” said the USAC in a statement.
The International Cricket Council (ICC) had earlier on Friday announced that three upcoming series in the World Cup League 2, due to take place between March and May, have been postponed because of Covid-19.
The postponed series included table-toppers Oman who were due to host second-placed USA and seventh-placed Nepal for six ODIs between March 19 and 28.
The final series which will need to be rescheduled was to see Papua New Guinea play host again, with USA and fourth-placed Namibia travelling to the Pacific to play six ODIs between May 13 and 23.
–IANS
