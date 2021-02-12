ADVERTISEMENT
World Sports

USA's cricket training camp, selection matches postponed (Lead)

By IANS
ADVERTISEMENT

New York, Feb 12 (IANS) USA Cricket (USAC) on Friday said that it has postponed its planned training camp and series of selection matches that were scheduled for late February in Houston in light of the postponement of their ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 series against Oman.

“Work will continue on shaping a provisional calendar of cricket for the year of 2021, which will include all international and domestic cricket for Men’s, Women’s & Youth. USA Cricket will aim to announce this later in February and provide an update on any future specific training camps for the Men’s and Women’s National Training Groups,” said the USAC in a statement.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) had earlier on Friday announced that three upcoming series in the World Cup League 2, due to take place between March and May, have been postponed because of Covid-19.

ADVERTISEMENT

The postponed series included table-toppers Oman who were due to host second-placed USA and seventh-placed Nepal for six ODIs between March 19 and 28.

The final series which will need to be rescheduled was to see Papua New Guinea play host again, with USA and fourth-placed Namibia travelling to the Pacific to play six ODIs between May 13 and 23.

–IANS

ADVERTISEMENT

rkm/qma

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleAbhay Deol feels Bandra Film Festival will help indie filmmakers
Next articleAfter Pant onslaught, I wasn't sure if I wanted to play again: Leach
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

New Delhi World Cup: Race for 25m rapid pistol heats up

IANS - 0
By Navneet SinghNew Delhi, Feb 12 (IANS) India hasn't secured an Olympic Games quota in men's 25m rapid pistol, but the shooting world...
Read more
Sports

Australian Open: Thiem beats Kyrgios, Djokovic through (Lead)

IANS - 0
Melbourne, Feb 12 (IANS) Austrian third seed Dominic Thiem completed a dramatic comeback from two sets down to beat Australian star Nick Kyrgios...
Read more
Sports

Opener Rohit Sharma may be under pressure to perform

IANS - 0
New Delhi, Feb 12 (IANS) Though India skipper Virat Kohli had confirmed prior to the first Test that both Rohit Sharma and Shubman...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

New Delhi World Cup: Race for 25m rapid pistol heats up

IANS - 0
By Navneet SinghNew Delhi, Feb 12 (IANS) India hasn't secured an Olympic Games quota in men's 25m rapid pistol, but the shooting world...

Australian Open: Thiem beats Kyrgios, Djokovic through (Lead)

Opener Rohit Sharma may be under pressure to perform

Remedios and Shravya wins AITA Talent Series tennis titles

AITA Women's C'ship: Sravya Shivani-Sharmada win doubles title

Late Santana equaliser helps Hyderabad to 1-1 draw vs East Bengal

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021