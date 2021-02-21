ADVERTISEMENT
World Sports

Vaughan takes veiled swipe at Chennai pitch with image of Pak stadium

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

New Delhi, Feb 21 (IANS) Former England captain Michael Vaughan shared a picture of a cricket stadium in Pakistan’s Gwadar while taking a mild jab at the pitch quality during the second Test between India and England in Chennai. Vaughan has been a vocal critic of the spin-friendly conditions that were on offer in Chennai during the second Test, stating on a number of occasions that the pitch was not fit to host a Test match.

“Now this is stunning … looks a lovely prepared pitch as well … #Pakistan,” said Vaughan in his caption of an image of the stadium.

The image was originally shared by Pakistan’s Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development on February 19 when an exhibition match featuring Pakistan Cricket Board chief executive Wasim Khan was played at the stadium.

ADVERTISEMENT

The stadium shot to fame when the International Cricket Council (ICC) tweeted its images on January 31. “Show us a more picturesque sports venue than the Gwadar cricket stadium in Balochistan. We’ll wait…” the ICC said in its tweet.

Vaughan was one of several former cricketers and pundits who criticised the pitch at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium. However, there were also a number of others including the likes of Australia spin great Shane Warne, who said that criticism of the pitch was unfair. England players themselves have later said that they have no problems with the conditions that were on offer in Chennai.

“There is no criticism of the second Test pitch from our point of view. That’s exactly what home advantage is and you are well within your rights to utilise that. Why wouldn’t India play on pitches that turn square and upon which first innings runs are vital? They outplayed us on a pitch that they are very skilled on but one very alien to us,” said England fast bowler Stuart Broad in his column for UK’s Daily Mail.

ADVERTISEMENT

–IANS

rkm/vd

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleMumbai's four stadia, Motera likely to host IPL 2021
Next articleNo criticism of 2nd Test pitch from our point of view: Broad
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

No criticism of 2nd Test pitch from our point of view: Broad

Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, Feb 21 (IANS) England players don't have any issue with the pitch that was laid out for the second Test against...
Read more
Sports

Mumbai's four stadia, Motera likely to host IPL 2021

Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, Feb 21 (IANS) Mumbai and Ahmedabad are likely to host the Indian Premier League (IPL) matches with the former likely to...
Read more
Sports

Selector's FB comment goes viral as Yadav gets call-up

Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, Feb 21 (IANS) After batsman Suryakumar Yadav was included in the 19-member India squad that will face England in a five-match...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

No criticism of 2nd Test pitch from our point of view:...

Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, Feb 21 (IANS) England players don't have any issue with the pitch that was laid out for the second Test against...

Mumbai's four stadia, Motera likely to host IPL 2021

Djokovic dismantles Medvedev to win 9th Australian Open

Clinical Djokovic clinches 9th Australian Open crown (Lead)

Racing Team India finish 5th in their 1st Asian Le Mans...

Real Madrid narrow gap as Atletico lose to Levante

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021