Vaughan takes veiled swipe at Chennai pitch with image of Pak stadium

New Delhi, Feb 21 (IANS) Former England captain Michael Vaughan shared a picture of a cricket stadium in Pakistan’s Gwadar while taking a mild jab at the pitch quality during the second Test between India and England in Chennai. Vaughan has been a vocal critic of the spin-friendly conditions that were on offer in Chennai during the second Test, stating on a number of occasions that the pitch was not fit to host a Test match.

“Now this is stunning … looks a lovely prepared pitch as well … #Pakistan,” said Vaughan in his caption of an image of the stadium.

The image was originally shared by Pakistan’s Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development on February 19 when an exhibition match featuring Pakistan Cricket Board chief executive Wasim Khan was played at the stadium.

The stadium shot to fame when the International Cricket Council (ICC) tweeted its images on January 31. “Show us a more picturesque sports venue than the Gwadar cricket stadium in Balochistan. We’ll wait…” the ICC said in its tweet.

Vaughan was one of several former cricketers and pundits who criticised the pitch at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium. However, there were also a number of others including the likes of Australia spin great Shane Warne, who said that criticism of the pitch was unfair. England players themselves have later said that they have no problems with the conditions that were on offer in Chennai.

“There is no criticism of the second Test pitch from our point of view. That’s exactly what home advantage is and you are well within your rights to utilise that. Why wouldn’t India play on pitches that turn square and upon which first innings runs are vital? They outplayed us on a pitch that they are very skilled on but one very alien to us,” said England fast bowler Stuart Broad in his column for UK’s Daily Mail.

–IANS

rkm/vd