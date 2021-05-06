Veda's sister dies of Covid-19 two weeks after mother

Adv.

New Delhi, May 6 (IANS) India women batter Veda Krishnamurthy’s sister passed away due to Covid-19 two weeks after her mother died of the virus.

Veda’s mother died on April 23 and her sister Vatsala Shivakumar, who was admitted to a hospital in Chikmagalur, Karnataka, breathed her last on Wednesday.

“With the help of the hospital staff, Veda’s sister had even begun FaceTiming with Veda and some of her other near and dear ones earlier this week. It is shocking to learn that after losing aunty, we couldn’t save didi either. I can only request everyone to give Veda and her family the time and privacy they need to bear this immense loss,” former India cricketer and commentator Reema Malhotra told ESPNCricinfo.

Veda’s father, brother and second sister had started showing symptoms of Covid-19 last month and later tested positive. Veda had visited her family in Kadur and had reached Bengaluru by the time their positive results came. She isolated herself and later tested negative for the virus.

