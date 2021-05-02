Venkatesh Prasad and team's catchy jingle goes viral

Adv.

New Delhi, May 2 (IANS) With T20 hogging the limelight in the last decade-and-a-half, big hitters and express bowlers are the new heroes of modern cricket.

But in a bid to tell the cricketing world that they too were “heroes” of their generation, four top India players of the 80s and 90s — pace bowlers Venkatesh Prasad and Javagal Srinath, spinner Maninder Singh and wicketkeeper-batsman Saba Karmim — have come together to compose jingle to remind the world that they too are legends of the game.

Titled “Meet the Venkaboys” – and promoted by a credit card payment app – the four former cricketers, who played before the T20 era, eulogise their achievements through the song, and remind that their achievements in Australia and Sharjah were no less compared to modern-day cricketers.

Dressed in all-white, they sing: “If you are one of those gensies (T20 generation), you might not know me, just go and ask your daddy…don’t forget us because of T20.

“In the 90s, we were the OGs (incredibly exceptional) on your CRTs (old televisions)…chasing big runs and beating the Aussies, bowling long spells. In Sharjah ki garmi (excruciating heat), we were the hotties, ask your phuphaji (uncle) who were the OGs. It was us.”

On the fans wrote on Twitter: “I can’t stop singing this jingle by a boyband made of Venkatesh Prasad, Maninder Singh, Javagal Srinath, Saba Karim”

Another fan wrote: “Instead of saba karim, if they would’ve had Anil kumble & Rahul Dravid it would’ve been a more memorable experience to re-cherish the childhood memories.”

–IANS

