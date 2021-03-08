Verreynne double ton powers Cape Cobras vs Warriors

ADVERTISEMENT

Cape Town, March 8 (IANS) A maiden career double century by Kyle Verreynne, together with George Linde’s ton, helped the Six Gun Grill Cape Cobras enjoy one of their best days of the season as they scored 513 for six declared on the second day of their match against the Warriors in Cape Town on Monday.

Young wicketkeeper Verreynne recorded a fine unbeaten 216 off 327 balls (22 fours, 5 sixes) — the highest individual score of the four-day domestic season – for the hosts at Six Gun Grill Newlands.

Verreynne shared in a 192-run sixth-wicket stand with Linde, who made 107 (162 balls, 11 fours, 2 sixes), with both men compiling their fourth career centuries in the process.

There was also a first-ever red-ball 50 by Imraan Manack (55 not out off 87 balls, 6 fours, 1 six), which helped the Cobras bat for a total of 144 overs, before the Warriors went to stumps on 32 for one.

It completed a superb day for Ashwell Prince’s side as they bid for a first win of the first-class campaign.

Rain had hampered the opening day of the match when only 52 overs were sent down, but the Cobras made up for lost time with a splendid display of batting.

After the early losses of Tony de Zorzi (68 off 175 balls, 9 fours) and Jason Smith (6), the two centurions made the visitors toil during their near-200 stand. That was followed by the Verreynne-Manack partnership that ended unbroken at the end at a value of 122 for the seventh wicket.

Verreynne’s eventual total smashed his previous best score of 155 against the Titans in Benoni last season.

Nandre Burger (1/9) then bagged the wicket of Eddie Moore (11), to complete a wonderful second day for the hosts.

–IANS

qma/