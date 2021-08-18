HomeWorldSports

Very excited to have signed for Hyderabad FC: Pritam Soraisam

By Glamsham Bureau
Hyderabad, Aug 18 (IANS) Indian Super League (ISL) side Hyderabad FC have completed the signing of left-back Pritam Soraisam, the club announced on Wednesday.

Pritam becomes the ninth new arrival at Hyderabad FC this season, and the sixth domestic player to join the club, following the signings of Aaren D’Silva, Abdul Rabeeh, Aniket Jadhav, Nim Dorjee Tamang and Gurmeet Singh.

“I am very happy and very excited to have signed for Hyderabad FC. I will give my very best for the team in our push to achieve our targets,” said the 25-year-old Manipuri defender after completing the formalities.

A former India international at the U-19 level, Pritam began his career with Sambalpur Football Academy before making his I-League debut with Shillong Lajong where he established himself as a regular. In the Indian Super League, he has featured for Kerala Blasters.

Speaking on playing under Manolo Marquez, Pritam added, “I’m very excited and can’t wait to train under our coach Manolo. I have seen all of the games from last season and I really love the team’s playing style. At HFC, we have a very young and energetic squad and I hope we can push ourselves to achieve a lot this season.”

