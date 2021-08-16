Videos show England players scuffing the ball, Twitter erupts over alleged ball-tampering

- Advertisement -

London, Aug 15 (IANS) Videos and pictures of England players scuffing the surface of the ball on the fourth day of the second Test between India and England have flooded the internet on Sunday evening with fans and ex-cricketers accusing the England players of ball-tampering.

Several pictures of England players scuffing the ball with their spikes on the fourth day of Lord’s Test have surfaced. The alleged incident seems to have happened during the second session on the fourth day as Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane held the Indian innings together.

Videos and photos showed the players rolling the ball and one of them stamping on it with his spikes.

The matter did not go down well with former Indian cricketers and fans as they alleged that the players were tampering with the ball.

“Yeh kya ho raha hai (What is happening?). Is it ball tampering by Eng ya covid preventive measures,” tweeted former India opener Virender Sehwag.

Cricketer-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra also tweeted, “Ball-tampering, eh?”

“They are deliberately making the ball rough from one side,” a fan tweeted

Another fan wrote, “It is surely not allowed?”

Another one tweeted: “Hello @englandcricket how many years of ban should be handed over to these players for their true sportsmanship”.

The incident seems to be a clear violation of the ICC ball-tampering rules which does not allow the players to scuff the ball with their spikes.

With the videos and pictures clearly showing the players deliberately trying to change the condition of the ball and considering the reaction from the Indian fans, the ICC will surely have to come out with a statement as it is a serious matter.

ICC has taken ball-tampering very seriously in recent times.

In 2018, then Australia captain Steve Smith, opener David Warner and Cameron Bancroft were charged with ball-tampering when videos emerged, showing Bancroft rubbing the ball with sandpaper during Day 3 of the third Test against South Africa at Newlands Stadium.

Though ICC suspended Smith for one Test and fined Bancroft heavily, Cricket Australia suspended them from all forms of cricket. Smith and Warner were suspended for a year.

Fans expect the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to take strict action against the players involved.

–IANS

bsk/kh