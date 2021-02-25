Vijay Hazare Trophy: Chandigarh's 3rd straight win (Roundup)

ADVERTISEMENT

Kolkata, Feb 25 (IANS) Chandigarh won their third consecutive match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy on Thursday, beating Services by five runs. Spinner Gaurav Gambhir starred with both bat and ball as he scored 44 first and then took four wickets as Chandigarh dismissed Services for 219, thus defending a total of 224/8.

Meanwhile, Mumbai also continued their winning run thanks to stand-in captain Prithvi Shaw’s record 227 not out and Suryakumar Yadav’s rapidfire 58-ball 133. Mumbai scored a mammoth 457/4 and dismissed Puducherry for 224 to win the match by 233 runs in Jaipur.

Brief scores:

Elite D

Mumbai 457/4 in 50 overs (Prithvi Shaw 227 not out, Suryakumar Yadav 133; Pankaj Singh 2/79) beat Puducherry 224 all out in 38.1 overs (Damodaren Rohit 63; Prashant Solanki 5-48) by 233 runs

Maharashtra 277/6 in 50 overs (Kedar Jadhav 101 not out, Yash Nahar 55; Ravi Bishnoi 3/55) beat Rajasthan 233 all out in 48.1 overs (Mahipal Lomror 86, Salman Khan 68; Pradeep Dadhe 4/48) by 44 runs

Himachal Pradesh 251/8 in 50 overs (Nikhil Gangta 100 not out; Kulwant Khejroliya 2/30) lost to Delhi 252/4 in 48.1 overs (Kshitiz Sharma 67 not out, Lalit Yadav 52 not out; Mayank Dagar 2/40) by six wickets

Elite E

Haryana 308/6 in 50 overs (Shivam Chauhan 123, Rohit Sharma 51; Mujtaba Yousuf 2/53) beat Jammu and Kashmir 295 all out in 49.1 overs (Parvez Rasool 86, Bandeep Singh 51; Arun Chaprana 4/35) by 13 runs

Chandigarh 224/8 in 50 overs (Gaurav Gambhir 44 not out, Arslan Khan 44; Rahul Singh 2/28) beat Services 210 all out in 49.4 overs (Mohit Ahlawat 69, Ravi Chauhan 57; Gaurav Gambhir 4/51) by five runs

Saurashtra 324/9 in 50 overs (Arpit Vasavda 91, Avi Barot 83; Ishan Porel 3/71) beat Bengal 175 all out in 37 overs (Abhimanyu 44, Kaif Ahmed 37; Jaydev Unadkat 3/46) by 149 runs

Plate

Manipur 162 all out in 40.1 overs (Sagatpam Jayanta 29, Kishan Singha 36; Anureet Singh 3-39, Md Saptulla 3-23) lost to Sikkim 165/2 in 36.1 overs (Ashish Thapa 43, Robin Bist 85 not out) by eight wickets

Arunachal Pradesh 225/6 in 50 overs (Kamsha Yangfo 58, Nazeeb Saiyed 54; Samad Fallah 2/53) lost to Uttarakhand 226/2 in 24.3 overs (Kunal Chandela 78 not out, Kamal Singh 68) by eight wickets

Assam 294 all out in 49.5 overs (Sibsankar Roy 106, Gokul Sharma 70; Khrievitso Kense 4/61) beat Nagaland 210 in 45.2 overs (Chetan Bist 57l Rajjakuddin Ahmed 2-45, Amlanjyoti Paresh Das 2-42) by 84 runs

Mizoram 236/7 in 50 overs (KB Pawa 89 not out, Taruwar Kohli 56; Akash Choudhary 2-77, Sanjay Yadav 2-29) lost to Meghalaya 237/8 in 48 overs (Dippu Sangma 60 not out, Dwaraka Ravi Teja 42; G Lalbiakvela 3-36) by two wickets

–IANS

