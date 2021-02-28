Vijay Hazare Trophy: Iyer ton hands Mumbai 4th straight win

ADVERTISEMENT

Jaipur, Feb 28 (IANS) Captain Shreyas Iyer scored a second consecutive century as Mumbai beat Rajasthan by 67 runs in the Vijay Hazare Trophy at the KL Saini Ground. It was Mumbai’s fourth win on the trot in the tournament.

Iyer scored 116 off 103 balls before falling to Ravi Bishnoi as Mumbai scored 317/7 in 50 overs after opting to bat. Pacer Shardul Thakur then took four wickets as Rajasthan were bowled out for 250 in 42.2 overs. Mahipal Lomror was the top scorer for the losing team, scoring 76 off 69 balls.

Elsewhere, Shikhar Dhawan scored 153 as Delhi chased down a target of 329 to beat Maharashtra by three wickets. Azim Kazi’s 91 off 73 balls and Kedar Jadhav’s 86 off 81 balls helped Maharashtra post 328/7 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Dhawan and Dhruv Shorey then put up an opening stand of 136 as Delhi made 330/7 in 49.2 overs

ADVERTISEMENT

Elite D (In Jaipur):

Maharashtra 328/7 in 50 overs (Azim Kazi 91, Kedar Jadhav 86; Lalit Yadav 3/69, Pradeep Sangwan 2/61) lost to Delhi 330/7 in 49.2 overs (Shikhar Dhawan 153, Dhruv Shorey 61; Azim Kazi 3-68) by 3 wickets

Puducherry 227/9 in 50 overs (Sheldon Jackson 104, Sagar Trivedi 51; Rishi Dhawan 4/44, Pankaj Jaiswal 2/23) beat Himachal 123 in 34.5 overs (Abhimanyu Rana 27, Nikhil Gangta 25; Sagar Udeshi 4/35, Kannan Vignesh 3/30) by 104 runs

ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai 317/7 in 50 overs (Shreyas Iyer 116, Yashasvi Jaiswal 38; SK Sharma 3/59, Abhimanyu Lamba 2/66) beat Rajasthan 250 in 42.2 overs (Mahipal Lomror 76, Manender Singh 40; Shardul Thakur 4/50, Dhawal Kulkarni 3/26) by 67 runs

Elite E (In Kolkata):

Bengal 368/4 in 50 overs (Abhimanyu Easwaran 99, Anustup Majumdar 92 not out; Mujtaba Yousuf 2/79) beat Jammu and Kashmir 286 in 45.2 overs (Abid Mushtaq 68; Arnab Nandi 4/46) by 82 runs

ADVERTISEMENT

Services 287/5 in 50 overs (R Paliwal 78 not out, Shivam Tiwari 74) beat Haryana 175 (Jayant Yadav 59; Rahul Singh 2/30) by 112 runs

Saurashtra 388/7 in 50 overs (Prerak Mankad 174; Jaskarandeep Singh 4-60) beat Chandigarh 326/7 in 50 overs (Arslan Khan 61, Ankit Kaushik 54; Dharmendrasinh Jadeja 2-40) by 62 runs

Plate (In Chennai):

Nagaland 257/9 in 50 overs (Hem Chetri 82 not out; Rex Singh 2/49) beat Manipur 240/9 in 50 overs (Kshetrimayum Narisingh 62; Stuart Binny 3/32) by 17 runs.

Sikkim 245 in 50 overs (Robin Bist 120; Pritam Das 5/34) lost to Assam 249/6 in 47.5 overs (Kunal Saikia 69; Mandeep Bhutia 2/39) by four wickets.

Mizoram 117 in 38.3 overs (Taruwar Kohli 62; Dikshanshu Negi 6/21) lost to Uttarakhand 118/2 in 10.5 overs (Kunal Chandela 58; Moses Ramhlunmawia 1/21) by eight wickets.

Arunachal Pradesh 153 in 50 overs (Vipin Dhaka 37; Chengkam Sangma 3/21) lost to Meghalaya 157/2 in 28.5 overs (Rohit Singh 70 not out; Manav Patel 2/38) by eight wickets.

–IANS

rkm/arm