Vijay Hazare Trophy: Minnows Chandigarh stun Bengal (Roundup)

Kolkata, Feb 23 (IANS) Minnows Chandigarh pulled off a second straight upset win in the Vijay Hazare Trophy on Tuesday when they shocked former champions Bengal by five wickets here. Earlier, Chandigarh had beaten Haryana in their first match of the 50-over tournament.

Opener Arslan Khan scored 88 while Shivam Bhambri scored an unbeaten 71 as Chandigarh scored 257/5 wickets in 50 overs after restricting Bengal to 253/9 wickets in 50 overs at Eden Gardens.

Among bowlers, Chandigarh’s Gaurav Gambhir, Bipul Sharma, and Gurinder Singh took two wickets each while Shahbaz Ahmed with 59 runs was the top scorer for Bengal.

Meanwhile, Rishi Dhawan starred with bat and ball in Himachal Pradesh’s four-wicket win over Rajasthan in Jaipur. Dhawan took six wickets for 27 runs before scoring an unbeaten 73 to lead Himachal to victory with nearly 20 overs to spare.

Captain Shreyas Iyer scored 103 to lead Mumbai to a six-wicket win over Maharashtra, also in Jaipur. Fast bowler Dhawal Kulkarni’s five-wicket haul helped Mumbai restrict Maharashtra to 279/9 wickets despite Yash Nahar (119) and Azim Kazi (104) scoring centuries. Iyer’s ton helped Mumbai overhaul Maharashtra’s total and finish at 280/4 wickets in 47.2 overs.

Brief scores:

Elite E (in Kolkata):

Bengal 253/9 in 50 overs (Shahbaz Ahmed 59, Abhimanyu Easwaran 35; Gaurav Gambhir 2/45) lost to Chandigarh 257/5 in 48.5 overs (Arslan Khan 88, Shivam Bhambri 71 not out; Akash Deep 2/53) by five wickets with seven balls remaining

Haryana 264 all out in 50 overs (Chaitanya Bishnoi 84, Arun Chaprana 28; Chetan Sakariya 3/63) lost to Saurashtra 265/9 in 49.1 overs (Sneil Patel 79, Arpit Vasavda 46; Mohit Sharma 2/30) by one wicket with five balls remaining

Services 274/7 in 50 overs (Ravi Chauhan 118, Pulkit Narang 48 not out; Umar Nazar Mir 2/37) lost to Jammu and Kashmir 276/7 in 48 overs (Shubham Khajuria 84, Abdul Samad 63; Pulkit Narang 2/43) by four wickets with 12 balls remaining

Elite D (in Jaipur):

Rajasthan 199 all out in 47.5 overs (Mahipal Lomror 67, Arjit Gupta 45; Rishi Dhawan 6/27) lost to Himachal Pradesh 201/6 in 33.3 overs (Rishi Dhawan 73 not out, Prashant Chopra 39; Akash Singh 2/46) by four wickets with 99 balls remaining

Maharashtra 279/9 in 50 overs (Yash Nahar 119, Azim Kazi 104; Dhawal Kulkarni 5/44) lost to Mumbai 280/4 in 47.2 overs (Shreyas Iyer 103 not out, Shivam Dube 47; Satyajeet Bacchav 3/59) by six wickets with 16 balls remaining

Delhi 354/4 in 50 overs (Nitish Rana 137, Dhruv Shorey 132; Sagar Trivedi 2/66) beat Puducherry 175 all out in 39.3 overs (Suresh Kumar 42, Sagar Trivedi 27; Kulwant Khejroliya 4/32) by 179 runs

Plate (in Chennai):

Arunachal Pradesh 222/7 in 50 overs (Rahul Dalal 123 not out, Kamsha Yangfo 24; Amlanjyoti Das 2/29) lost to Assam 226/5 in 36.4 overs (Sibsankar Roy 60 not out, Denish Das 59; Rakesh Kumar 4/58) by five wickets with 80 balls remaining

Manipur 148/9 in 50 overs (Jayanta Sagatpam 32, L Kishan Singha 29; Mayank Mishra 2/18) lost to Uttarakhand 152/3 in 23.1 overs (Jay Bista 71, Kamal Singh 41; L Kishan Singha 2/33) by seven wickets with 161 balls remaining

Nagaland 347/9 in 50 overs (Stuart Binny 80, Sedezhalie Rupero 65; Lalnunkima Varte 5/66) lost to Mizoram 318/6 in 50 overs (Pratik Desai 141, Taruwar Kohli 108; Nagaho Chishi 2/30) by 29 runs

