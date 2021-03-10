Vijay Hazare Trophy: Mumbai, Uttar Pradesh enter semis

ADVERTISEMENT

New Delhi, March 9 (IANS) Prithvi Shaw scored another century (185 not out off 123 balls) for Mumbai and Uttar Pradesh owe it to Upendra Yadav’s hundred as the two teams recorded comfortable wins in the quarterfinals of the Vijay Hazare Trophy here on Wednesday, and entered the semi-finals.

Mumbai beat Saurashtra by nine wickets while Uttar Pradesh beat hosts Delhi by 46 runs.

At Air Force Palam A ground, Saurashtra won the toss and posted 284 for five in 50 overs against Mumbai, with Samarth Vyas smashing a 70-ball 90 and Chirag Jani scoring a 38-ball 53. Vishvaraj Jadeja also scored 53.



In reply, Mumbai reached the target in 41.5 overs, i.e. with 49 balls to spare. After a poor tour of Australia, Shaw has been in roaring form and he hammered an unbeaten 185 off just 123 balls (21x4s, 7x6s) while his opening partner Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 75 not out off 104 balls, to help their team win by nine wickets.

Saurashtra used as many as nine bowlers, but only captain Jaydev Unadkat managed to take a wicket.

In the other quarterfinal at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Uttar Pradesh registered a 46-run win over Delhi.



Asked to bat first, Uttar Pradesh scored 280 for 7 wickets in 50 overs, with Upendra Yadav scoring 112 off 101 balls (11x4s, 2x6s) and captain Karan Sharma scored 83 off 100 balls (11x4s).

Captain Pradeep Sangwan and Simarjeet Singh bagged two wickets apiece.

In reply, Delhi folded up for 234 in 48.1 overs, the top scorer being Lalit Yadav who scored 61 off 78 balls. For the winners, Yash Dayal bagged three wickets and Aaqib Khan and Akshdeep Nath took two each.



–IANS

qma/kr