Vijender to return to ring next month, opponent not announced

By Glamsham Bureau
New Delhi, Feb 22 (IANS) Unbeaten Indian pro boxer Vijender Singh will return to the ring for the first time in over a year. While the bout is confirmed to be set to take place in India, its dates or Vijender’s opponent is yet to be revealed.

This will be the 2008 Olympics bronze medallist’s 13th professional bout and his fifth in India, following successes in New Delhi, Mumbai and Jaipur. Vijender has a 12-0 record thus far in his professional career with eight knockout wins.

“While the promoters finalise on the opponent, date and venue, Vijender Singh will certainly be in action this March with an aim to extend his unbeaten streak 12-0 (8 Knockout wins) in professional boxing. A group of young and talented boxers will also go head-to-head as undercards for the fight,” his promoters IOS Boxing Promotions said in a statement on Monday.

Vijender, who is the reigning WBO Oriental Super Middleweight and WBO Asia Pacific Super Middleweight champion beat Ghana’s Charles Adamu in Dubai in his last bout in November 2019.

“I am really excited to return to the ring. I am pumped up and eager as ever to enter the ring again and have been training hard to keep myself fit for the bout. The opponent doesn’t really matter as I am focused to extend my unbeaten streak,” said Vijender.

–IANS

rkm/rt

