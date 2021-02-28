ADVERTISEMENT
World Sports

Vinesh Phogat wins gold in 53kg freestyle

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

New Delhi, Feb 28 (IANS) Star wrestler Vinesh Phogat outplayed European bronze medallist Vanese Kaladzinskay of Belarus 10-8 to win the women’s 53kg freestyle title in the Outstanding Ukrainian Wrestlers and Coaches Memorial tournament in Kiev, Ukraine, on Sunday.

The 26-year-old Asian Games champion from Haryana trailed 6-8, but in the closing stages of the bout, she pinned her rival to emerge victorious. This was Vinesh’s first international tournament of the year. The tournament attracted more than 500 wrestlers from across the globe.

Vinesh is one of the four Indian wrestlers to have qualified for the 2021 Olympic Games. Male wrestlers Bajrang Punia (65kg), Ravi Dahiya (57kg) and Deepak Punia (86kg) are the others.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vinesh, a world bronze medallist, had been training in Hungary for a while to prepare for the Olympics that start on July 23 in Tokyo. For this reason, she skipped the wrestling nationals held in January in Agra.

The Wrestling Federation of India has named Vinesh in the national team for the upcoming World Ranking Series in Rome starting March 4.

–IANS

ADVERTISEMENT

nns-qma/khz

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleVijay Hazare Trophy: Iyer ton hands Mumbai 4th straight win
Next articleI-League: Litmus test for Churchill against Gokulam
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Vinesh Phogat enters 53kg final of Ukraine wrestling event

Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, Feb 28 (IANS) Asian Games and Commonwealth Games gold medallist Vinesh Phogat on Saturday reached the women's 53kg category final of...
Read more
Technology

'The Code Breaker' is an uplifting tale in trying times

Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, Feb 27 (IANS) In these days of the coronavirus pandemic, Walter Isaacson, the bestselling author of "Leonardo da Vinci" and "Steve...
Read more
Sports

India to host equestrian tent pegging World Cup qualifiers

Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, Feb 25 (IANS) World Cup qualifiers for equestrian tent pegging will be held in Greater Noida from Match...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Rahane's lone but key contribution goes unnoticed

Glamsham Bureau - 0
By Khurram HabibAhmedabad, Feb 28 (IANS) While opener Rohit Sharma may have grabbed the headlines thus far in the four-Test series between India...

I-League: Mohammedan SC beat Real Kashmir 2-0, seal top 6 spot

Mary Kom, 13 other boxers leave for Spain

I-League: Relegation-threatened NEROCA face Punjab

I-League: Litmus test for Churchill against Gokulam

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Iyer ton hands Mumbai 4th straight win

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021