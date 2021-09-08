Vinesh undergoes elbow surgery; WFI clueless about how she got injured

- Advertisement -

New Delhi, Sep 8 (IANS) Olympian wrestler Vinesh Phogat has undergone successful elbow surgery, days after deciding to pull out midway during her World Championship trials match here.

On August 31, the 27-year-old Haryana grappler had pulled out of the World Championship trials after competing in her opening bout. At that time, she had cited “dizziness” as the reason.

“I don’t know what happened to me. It’s not an injury. I felt dizzy,” Vinesh had said.

However, on Wednesday, she shared her picture on Twitter while on a hospital bed.

“Elbow surgery done! No matter how many times I fall, I will still rise,” she wrote.

A Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) official told IANS that Vinesh had intimated the federation through an email.

“We received her email regarding the surgery. But how she got injured wasn’t mentioned. And we are not aware of it. She said she is going to Mumbai at Kokilaben Hospital for the surgery, that’s it,” the official added.

Earlier, Vinesh, who crashed out of the quarter-finals at the Tokyo Olympics, was suspended by the WFI for alleged indiscipline but was later let off with just a warning.

–IANS

cs/bsk