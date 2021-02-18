ADVERTISEMENT
World Sports

Vivo back as Indian Premier League title sponsor

By IANS
ADVERTISEMENT

Chennai, Feb 18 (IANS) The Indian Premier League chairman Brijesh Patel on Thursday confirmed that Vivo has returned as title sponsor for the T20 tournament this year after staying away last year.

“Vivo is back as the sponsor this year,” Patel said prior to the auction.

Dream11 had stepped in last year as title sponsors.

ADVERTISEMENT

The IPL will also likely see crowds this year after encouragement the Indian cricket board (BCCI) got from seeing fans attending the second Test between India and England at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

“We saw fans attending the second Test. After one year of no fans, the fans will most likely return for this IPL edition,” said the IPL chairman Brijesh Patel.

–IANS

ADVERTISEMENT

kh/

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleSerena's search for 24th Grand Slam title continues
Next article‘The Great Monk Swami Vivekananda’ inaugurated at Dakshineswar Temple
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Dhoni and Sakshi dance to 'Mummy Nu Pasand', video goes viral

IANS - 0
New Delhi, Feb 18 (IANS) Videos of former India captain MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi dancing at a friend's wedding have gone viral...
Read more
Sports

Difficult to ask players not to play IPL: Silverwood

IANS - 0
New Delhi, Feb 18 (IANS) It is difficult to ask players to not play in the Indian Premier League (IPL) due to the tournament...
Read more
Sports

Delhi World Cup: England shooters want quarantine halved to 7 days

IANS - 0
By Navneet SinghNew Delhi, Feb 17 (IANS) English shooters keen to compete at next month's Delhi World Cup have been told to undergo a...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Serena's search for 24th Grand Slam title continues

IANS - 0
New Delhi, Feb 18 (IANS) American Serena Williams, 39, and winner of 23 Grand Slam titles, on Thursday made a tearful exit from...

I-League: Sudeva, NEROCA looking to get closer to top 6

I-League: Gokulam Kerala face upbeat Indian Arrows

Morris becomes IPL's highest ever paid player with Rs.16.25 cr

Chris Morris: From RCB reject to hot property (Profile)

Aus Open: Djokovic breezes past Karatsev to reach 9th final

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021