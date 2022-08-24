scorecardresearch
VVS Laxman joins Team India in Dubai for Asia Cup: Report

By Glamsham Bureau

New Delhi, Aug 24 (IANS) Former India batsman and present National Cricket Academy (NCA) head VVS Laxman has joined the Rohit Sharma-led Indian team, currently in Dubai for the 2022 Asia Cup.

According to a Cricbuzz report, Laxman who served as the coach in India’s just-concluded three-match ODI series in Zimbabwe, has stayed back in Dubai on return from Harare.

The rest of the Zimbabwe series squad members, who are not part of the Asia Cup contingent, have returned to India.

The report further said that the 47-year old will be the temporary coach of the Indian side for the Asia Cup, scheduled to be held from August 27-September 11, as head coach Rahul Dravid could not travel to UAE after testing positive for Covid-19 result.

Notably, the BCCI has not officially named Laxman as the coach for the tournament.

“Mr Dravid is under the supervision of the BCCI Medical team and has mild symptoms. He will join the team once he returns with a negative COVID-19 report,” the board had earlier said in a statement on Tuesday.

It has been learnt that Dravid’s health status is still being monitored and Laxman will be in charge of the side till Dravid resumes duties. India will begin their Asia Cup campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday.

–IANS

avn/cs

