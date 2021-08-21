WADA suspends Athens anti-doping laboratory

- Advertisement -

Mumbai, Aug 20 (IANS) The World Anti-Doping Authority (WADA) has revoked the accreditation of the doping control laboratory in Athens, Greece, due to non-compliance with the International Standard for Laboratories (ISL) and its related Technical Documents and Technical Letters.

The recommendation made by WADA’s Disciplinary Committee was endorsed by its Executive Committee (ExCo) in an extraordinary meeting held online on Thursday.

“The Athens Laboratory, which was already suspended, was immediately notified of the Ex-Co decision; and, as such, remains ineligible to analyze doping control samples for Anti-Doping Organisations that are compliant with the World Anti-Doping Code (Code),” WADA said in a release on Friday.

“The Athens Laboratory was also informed that if the Laboratory wished to seek WADA accreditation in the future, it may request that WADA expedite the re-accreditation procedure, which shall be approved by the WADA ExCo, in accordance with Article 4.6.6.2 of the ISL,” the release added.

–IANS

bsk