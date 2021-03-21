ADVERTISEMENT
World Sports

Want India to persist with Kohli-Rohit opening pair: Gavaskar

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Ahmedabad, March 21 (IANS) Former captain Sunil Gavaskar said he would like to see India persist with the opening combination of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in T20 Internationals.

Captain Kohli and Rohit opened the innings for India in a T20I for the first time on Saturday and their 94-run stand helped India beat England by 36 runs and win the series.

“Your best batsman should bat the most number of overs in limited-overs cricket. So it was very important for Virat Kohli to bat at the top of the order. So maybe, KL Rahul’s loss of form has been a blessing in disguise because this has given us an opening combination to look forward to,” Gavaskar told India Today.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Like when Sachin Tendulkar was batting down the order in ODIs and then he was sent up to open the batting and what a transformation it had not just on his batting but the whole team. So clearly, your best batsman has to bat as many overs as they can,” he further said.

While the partnership was finally broken in the ninth over when Rohit fell to Ben Stokes, Kohli stuck around and ended the game unbeaten on 80 off 52 balls as India scored a mammoth 224/2. Suryakumar Yadav (32 off 17 balls) and Hardik Pandya (39 off 17 balls) scored quick runs around Kohli.

“I would persist with this opening formula. Look at the way they fed off each other. You could see the interaction between the two of them, whenever each of them got the big shot going,” said Gavaskar.

ADVERTISEMENT

“When that happens, when two leaders of the team show the way, it becomes easier for the guys coming down the order. With Suryakumar Yadav, in India colours and playing those cameos, it’s really good,” Gavaskar added.

–IANS

rkm/dpb

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous article10-man Bayern thrash Stuttgart 4-0
Next articleSonakshi Sinha to trolls: I will continue to keep it 'asli'
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

All-round Bosch helps SA women beat India in 1st T20

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Lucknow, March 20 (IANS) Anne Bosch's all-round show helped South Africa women beat India women by eight wickets in the first T20 International...
Read more
Sports

India outplayed us in big moments: England captain Morgan

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Ahmedabad, March 20 (IANS) England captain Eoin Morgan on Saturday said his side couldn't hold on to big moments that saw them lose...
Read more
Sports

Now that we have depth, I'd like to open: Kohli

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Ahmedabad, March 20 (IANS) India's gamble of playing a batsman less -- by dropping KL Rahul -- and including an extra bowler in...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Sonakshi Sinha to trolls: I will continue to keep it 'asli'

Want India to persist with Kohli-Rohit opening pair: Gavaskar

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Ahmedabad, March 21 (IANS) Former captain Sunil Gavaskar said he would like to see India persist with the opening combination of Rohit Sharma...

10-man Bayern thrash Stuttgart 4-0

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Berlin, March 21 (IANS) A red card for Alphonso Davies proved no hindrance to Bayern Munich as the Bundesliga champions thrashed hapless VFB...

City keep quadruple hopes up, reach FA Cup semis

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
London, March 21 (IANS) Manchester City maintain their hopes of winning four titles this season thanks to a 1-0 win away to Everton...

Benzema helps Real keep pressure on Atletico, Barca

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Madrid, March 21 (IANS) Real Madrid kept the pressure on Atletico Madrid and FC Barcelona -- who both play on Sunday -- with a...

Axelsen one win away from defending All England title

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Birmingham, March 21 (IANS) Viktor Axelsen is one win away from defending his All England Open title as the Danish shuttler edged compatriot Anders...
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates