Want to finish series against West Indies on a high for sure: Tamim Iqbal

Georgetown (Guyana), July 9 (IANS) Bangladesh’s ODI captain Tamim Iqbal on Saturday said that the visitors’ are eyeing to end their tour of West Indies on a high through the upcoming three-match ODI series scheduled to begin in Guyana from July 10.

In the ongoing all-format tour, Bangladesh were swept 2-0 in the Tests and lost the three-match T20I series by the same margin. Now with the tour on its final series, which is the 50-over games, Bangladesh have an uphill task of clinching the series as the hosts are high on confidence.

“We all know losing is not fun and we want to finish this series on a high for sure and everybody is looking forward to it. Look, when you are not winning matches during a series it is always difficult but we have to remember this is one format we are very proud of and we are a very good team and there is no doubt about it.”

“But no matter how well we play on the day we have to tick all the boxes and that is the most important thing. So far we could not play good cricket in Tests and T20Is, but I hope we will start well on the 10th, and let’s see because this is one format I feel we are comfortable with. Saying that the other team is also playing really well and we have to make sure that we bring our A-game,” Iqbal was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz in the run-up to the ODI series.

Asked about what will be his words of encouragement for the ODI side, Iqbal revealed, “We definitely tried our best (in Tests and T20Is) but it is also true that we could not play our best cricket. My message will be that in the ODIs we have to try our best and no matter what I say we have to bring our A-game to the field and that is the most important thing.”

“I don’t think I have to go and inspire everyone individually because they all are playing for the country and nothing I can be more motivating than this saying that if I have to talk individually (to motivate someone) that I will definitely do.”

With no Shakib Al Hasan for this series, Iqbal admitted that Bangladesh have an issue in getting a proper all-rounder in the eleven in his absence. Shakib has skipped the ODIs against the West Indies as no ICC Super League points are available for this series.

“Look players will have injuries and players will have breaks and you have to select the best possible XI from the squad that is available and play with that. We will try and do that with the best possible options I have to make a good team.”

“Normally there are not too many proper all-rounders in Bangladesh and so I have to answer this question time and again (whether I will be missing Shakib) and you have to ask the same question. If we had two three all-rounders who were 50-50 or 60-40 (compared to Shakib) then these questions wouldn’t have been raised so much,” concluded Iqbal.

–IANS

nr/bsk