Warm-up: Agarwal, Pujara dimissed before lunch, Indians extend lead

Chester-le-Street, July 22 (IANS) Mayank Agarwal (47) and Cheteshwar Pujara (38) put on 87 runs for the first wicket as the touring Indians reached 113/2 in 32 overs in second innings at lunch against County Select XI here on the third and final day on Thursday.

Both the openers were dismissed in the first session as the Indians stretched their lead to 204 runs. Off-spinner Jack Carson removed both the Indian batsmen after their solid start.

Earlier, the Indians had dismissed the County Select XI for 220 and taken a 91-run lead after the home team’s last man Avesh Khan could not come out to bat due to injury. The Indian team management had allowed both Avesh and Wahsington Sundar to represent County Select XI after the England and Wales Cricket Board had expressed their inability to field a fit playing XI.

Brief scores (at lunch, Day 3): Indians 311 all out and 113/2 in 32 overs (M Agarwal 47, C Pujara 38, J Carson 2/34) vs County Select XI 220 all out in 82.3 overs (H Hameed 112, U Yadav 3/22).

