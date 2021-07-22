Warm-up: Hameed celebrates England call-up with ton Vs Indians

Adv.

Chester-le-Street (Durham), July 21 (IANS) Recalled England opener Haseeb Hameed scored a fighting century to help County Select XI reach 220/9 at stumps on the second day of the warm-up match against the touring Indian Test team.

The right-handed Hameed scored 112 off 246 balls and took his side to a respectable score after they were reduced to 56/4 at one point in time.

Hameed, who has been selected in the England squad for the first two Tests against India next month, added 75 for the fifth wicket with Lyndon James (27). The 24-year-old, who was the seventh man dismissed, hit 13 fours in his innings.

Adv.

Pacer Umesh Yadav (3/22 in 15 overs) was the most successful bowlers for the Indians. Other pacers Jasprit Bumrah (1/29 in 15 overs) and Mohammed Siraj (2/32 in 13 overs) also had good workout. The trio had reduced the home side to 44/3 in 21 overs at lunch to wrest the initiative.

Siraj, in the first session, had picked the wicket of India Test teammate and all-rounder Washington Sundar, who fell for one off seven balls.

Sundar and Avesh Khan, who is out of the warm-up match after he hurt his thumb on the first day, are representing the County Select XI after the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) expressed their inability to field a playing XI due to Covid-19 and injuries.

Adv.

Earlier, the Indians’, which resumed at 306/9, lasted for only three more overs, as the visitors folded for 311 in first essay. Craig Miles took the last wicket, of Bumrah, to finish with four wickets for 45 runs.

The County Select XI trail the Indians by 91 runs.

Brief scores (at stumps, on Day 2): Indians 311 all out in 93 overs (KL Rahul 101, R Jadeja 75, M Agarwal 28, C Miles 4/45, L James 2/32, L Patterson-White 2/80) vs County Select XI 220/9 in 82.3 overs (H Hameed 112, L James 27, L Patterson-White 33, W Sundar 1, U Yadav 3/22, J Bumrah 1/29, M Siraj 2/32).

Adv.

–IANS

kh/bsk