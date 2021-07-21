Warm-up: Indians move to 80/3 at lunch

Adv.

Durham, July 20 (IANS) The Indian Test team went to lunch on the first day of their warm-up against County Select XI at 80 for three.

The Indians, who won the toss and had elected to bat, lost the wickets of openers Rohit Sharma (9 off 33 balls) and Mayank Agarwal (28 off 35 balls) before the team could reach 50.

They then lost Cheteshwar Pujara for 21. The No. 3 batsman was out stumped to off-spinner Jack Carson.

The Indian team, missing Virat Kohli and led by Rohit Sharma in his place, had won the toss and elected to bat.

KL Rahul will keep wickets in the absence of regular wicketkeepers Rishabh Pant and Wriddhiman Saha, who are in isolation. Pant had tested positive for Covid-19 while Saha was in contact with training assistant Dayanand Garani, who also had tested positive for the virus.

Brief scores (lunch, Day 1): Indians 80/3 (M Agarwal 28, C Pujara 21, R Sharma 9, H Vihari batting 16, L James 2/13) vs County Select XI.

–IANS

kh/akm