Warm-up: Jadeja hits 51 as Indians declare at 192/3

Chester-le-Street (Durham), July 22 (IANS) The Indian Test team declared the second innings against County Select XI at 192/3 on the third and final day of their warm-up match here on Thursday. The Indian bowlers were left with a minimum of 32 overs to bowl out the home side which trails by 283 runs.

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja scored 51 off 77 deliveries before being retired out.

Earlier in the day, Mayank Agarwal (47) and Cheteshwar Pujara (38) had put on 87 runs for the first wicket as the touring Indians reached 113/2 in 32 overs at lunch.

Both the openers were dismissed in the first session by off-spinner Jack Carson.

The Indians had dismissed County Select XI for 220 and taken a 91-run lead after the home team’s last man Avesh Khan could not come out to bat due to injury. The Indian team management had allowed both Avesh and Washington Sundar to represent County Select XI after the England and Wales Cricket Board had expressed their inability to field a fit playing XI.

Brief scores (Day 3): Indians 311 all out and 192/3 in 55 overs (R Jadeja 51, M Agarwal 47, C Pujara 38, J Carson 2/64) vs County Select XI 220 all out in 82.3 overs (H Hameed 112, U Yadav 3/22).

–IANS

kh/