Warner blames 'selectors' for making 'harsh call' of dropping Pandey

Chennai, April 26 (IANS) SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain David Warner said that the decision to drop Manish Pandey for Sunday’s Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Delhi Capitals (DC) was a harsh one made by the “selectors”.

SRH opted to play 23-year-old Virat Singh ahead of Pandey on Sunday, who ended up falling to Avesh Khan for four runs. SRH eventually managed to reach 159/7 thanks to Kane Williamson’s unbeaten 66, thus tying the scores and taking the game into Super Over, which DC ended up winning.

“It depends on the selectors, it was a harsh call as per my opinion (On leaving out Manish Pandey). But at the end of the day it is a decision that they took and you cannot discredit Virat, he’s a very good player. On this surface, you don’t get too much time out there and it is very difficult. They bowled well in the middle and made it challenging for us,” said Warner.

The defeat places SRH second to bottom on the table with two points, six points off third-placed Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Their next match is against table toppers Chennai Super Kings on Wednesday.

