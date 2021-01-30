ADVERTISEMENT
Warner thanks Kohli for his signed Test jersey

By IANS
Sydney, Jan 30 (IANS) Australian opener David Warner on Saturday posted a photo of his daughter wearing India captain Virat Kohli’s Test jersey. He also thanked Kohli for gifting the jersey and joked that the latter is his daughter’s favourite player, besides himself, and Australia limited overs captain Aaron Finch.

“I know we lost the series but we have one very happy girl here!! Thanks @virat.kohli for your playing jersey, Indi absolutely loves it. Besides daddy and @aaronfinch5 she loves VK #fan #love #cricket,” said Warner on his Instagram post along with the picture.

Kohli captained India in the first Test during their recently concluded series in Australia before returning home for the birth of his first child. India lost the first Test in Adelaide by eight wickets after being all out for their lowest ever Test total of 36 runs in their second innings.

However, in Kohli’s absence, India rallied under Ajinkya Rahane and made a comeback in the series despite several senior players being sidelined by injuries over the course of the series. India went on to win the Test series 2-1, their second successive triumph in Australia in less than two years.

–IANS

