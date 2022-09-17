Warne's daughter lashes out at Channel 9 for planning biopic on late cricketer

Melbourne, Sep 17 (IANS) Legendary Australian spin bowler Shane Warne’s daughter has lashed out at Channel 9 for planning a biopic about the late cricketer’s life just months after he passed away due to a suspected heart attack while vacationing in Thailand.

In a blistering Instagram story post, Brooke Warne questioned whether Channel 9 had any respect for her late father or his family, according to thewest.com.au.

“Warnie, a two-part telemovie, will depict the extraordinary life of the late spin king following his death in Thailand in March from a suspected heart attack. The drama has been billed by a Nine as a tribute to Warne’s status as a ‘national treasure’ and ‘international kind of icon’,” said the report.

“Do any of you have any respect for Dad? Or his family,” wrote Brooke.

“Who did so much for Channel 9 and now you want to dramatise his life and our families life 6 months after he passed away? You are beyond disrespectful.”

Warne’s manager James Erskine had reportedly told the Herald Sun in June that the family was not approached for their inputs on the legend.

“He’s only been dead for a couple of months and for them to turn this around and think about doing some sensational thing, well they should be ashamed of themselves,” Erskine had said. “I will be writing to Peter Costello because he is their chairman and saying, please explain.”

Warne was with Nine Network as a cricket analyst for more than two decades before moving to Fox Sports in 2018 rights.

Brooke had posted a heartfelt tribute to her father on his birth anniversary on September 13. “Happy Birthday Dad. Today will always be Your day. I love you and I miss you. Cheers to you Dad,” she wrote on Instagram.

–IANS

akm/