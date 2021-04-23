Wasteful Atalanta settle for 1-1 draw against Roma

Adv.

Rome, April 23 (IANS) Atalanta created many chances against Roma in Serie A but only left Olimpico Stadio with one point.

Atalanta broke the deadlock in the 26th minute as Duvan Zapata spread the play down the left; Robin Gosens gathered it to square for Ruslan Malinovskyi’s opener, Xinhua reported.

The Atalanta earned a series of chances later, but poor finishing let them down. Atalanta’s task was made harder after Gosens collected his second yellow card after trampling on Jordan Veretout.

The Giallorossi quickly captured the advantage to score the equaliser, Bryan Cristante released a missile into the corner.

Roma’s defender Roger Ibanez was also sent off in the dying minute.

The draw, coupled with Juventus’ win on Wednesday, dropped Atalanta to fourth place with 65 points, while Roma placed seventh with 55.

In another fixture, Napoli crushed Lazio in a seven-goal thriller. The Partenopei almost locked the win after 64 minutes with a 4-0 lead, including Lorenzo Insigne’s double. Ciro Immobile and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic pulled two goals back for the Biancocelesti, but Victor Osimhen came off the bench to seal 5-2.

