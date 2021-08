Watch out for Bajrang, women's hockey team in bronze medal match

- Advertisement -

Mumbai, Aug 5 (IANS) If you’ve been following the Olympic action, here’s what you should be watching on TV from the early hours of Friday, August 6.

Athletics

2:00 a.m. Men’s 50km Race Walk — Gurpreet Singh

2:52 p.m. Women’s 20km Race Walk Final — Priyanka Goswami & Bhawna Jat

5:07 p.m. Men’s 4×400 Relay Round 1, Heat 2 — Amoj Jacob, Arokia Rajiv, N Pandi, Nirmal Tom Noah, Mohd Anas

Golf

5:29 a.m. Women’s Individual Stroke play – Round 3 — Diksha Dagar

5:48 a.m. Women’s Individual Stroke play – Round 3 — Aditi Ashok

Hockey

7:00 a.m. women’s bronze medal match — India v Great Britain

Wrestling

8:07 a.m. Women’s 50kg Freestyle 1/8 Final — Seema Bisla v Hamdi Sarra (TUN)

8:49 a.m. Men’s 65kg Freestyle 1/8 Final — Bajrang Punia v Ernazar Akmataliev (KGZ)

8:56 a.m. Women’s 50 kg Freestyle Quarterfinal — Seema Bisla (if qualifies)

9:17 a.m. Men’s 65kg Freestyle Quarterfinal — Bajrang (if qualifies)

2:52 p.m. Men’s 65kg Freestyle Semifinal — Bajrang (if qualifies)

3:13 p.m. Women’s 50kg Freestyle Semifinal — Seema Bisla (if qualifies)

–IANS

bsk