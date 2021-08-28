HomeWorldSports

Watch out for Bhavina in TT semis, archer Rakesh Kumar

By Glamsham Bureau
Watch out for Bhavina in TT semis, archer Rakesh Kumar
- Advertisement -

Tokyo, Aug 27 (IANS) India’s latest table tennis star, Bhavina Patel, will hope to continue her magical run when she takes on China’s Zhang Miao in the Women’s Singles Class 4 semifinal on Saturday. Bhavina, the first Indian to reach the table tennis semifinals, will be hoping to extend her brilliant run at the Tokyo Paralympic Games against Zhang, the Rio Paralympic Games silver medallist.

Indians at the Paralympic Games on Saturday:

- Advertisement -

Table tennis

6:10 am Women’s Singles Class 4 – semifinal 2 – Bhavina Patel v Zhang Miao (CHN)

- Advertisement -

Archery

6:38 am Men’s Individual Compound Open 1/16 Elimination – Shyam Sundar Swami v Matt Stutzman (USA)

- Advertisement -

8:52 am Men’s Individual Compound Open 1/16 elimination – RakeshKumar v Sulaimain Sulaimain ((IRQ)

Athletics

3:30 pm Men’s Javelin throw F57 – Final – Ranjeet Bhati

–IANS

bsk/kh

- Advertisement -
Previous article3rd Test: Pujara leads fightback, gives India hope (Ld)
Next articleArmy names stadium in Pune after Neeraj Chopra
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

OTT REVIEWS

WORLD NEWS

SOCIAL COUNTER

1,066,430FansLike
43,050FollowersFollow
6,104FollowersFollow
57,425FollowersFollow

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology.

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv