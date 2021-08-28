Watch out for Bhavina in TT semis, archer Rakesh Kumar

- Advertisement -

Tokyo, Aug 27 (IANS) India’s latest table tennis star, Bhavina Patel, will hope to continue her magical run when she takes on China’s Zhang Miao in the Women’s Singles Class 4 semifinal on Saturday. Bhavina, the first Indian to reach the table tennis semifinals, will be hoping to extend her brilliant run at the Tokyo Paralympic Games against Zhang, the Rio Paralympic Games silver medallist.

Indians at the Paralympic Games on Saturday:

- Advertisement -

Table tennis

6:10 am Women’s Singles Class 4 – semifinal 2 – Bhavina Patel v Zhang Miao (CHN)

- Advertisement -

Archery

6:38 am Men’s Individual Compound Open 1/16 Elimination – Shyam Sundar Swami v Matt Stutzman (USA)

- Advertisement -

8:52 am Men’s Individual Compound Open 1/16 elimination – RakeshKumar v Sulaimain Sulaimain ((IRQ)

Athletics

3:30 pm Men’s Javelin throw F57 – Final – Ranjeet Bhati

–IANS

bsk/kh